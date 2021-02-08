LFP Garden Club meets virtually on Tuesday morning

Monday, February 8, 2021

Photo by Jerry Pickard
The Lake Forest Park Garden Club will hold their annual tea on Tuesday, February 9, 2021 at 10am.

Some of the members will give short presentations on the following subjects..
 
  • Bill Gruber - Will give a virtual tour of his magnificent Lake Forest Park Garden.
  • Cynthia Sheridan - Our very own Lake Forest Park Garden Club poet will share some of her garden poems.
  • Candy Richards - Will share an amazing garden tour of Venice California.
 
We will also have one of our members talk on climate issues.
 
We hope you will supply your own tea and treats and join in and enjoy the shows.
 
If interested please email me at janronzu@comcast.net and I will give you the Zoom info.



