Gustavus Adolphus College Announces 2020 Fall Semester Dean's List

Tuesday, February 2, 2021


SAINT PETER, Minn.- The Fall Semester Dean's List at Gustavus Adolphus College has been released. The list comprises students who have earned a 3.7 grade point average (based on a scale in which 4.0 = A) or higher for the semester ending in December 2020.

The following local student was named to the Dean's List at Gustavus Adolphus College:

HOMETOWN, STATE; NAME

Seattle, WA

Hanaa Alhosawi


Gustavus Adolphus College is a private liberal arts college in Saint Peter, Minn., that prepares 2,200 undergraduates for lives of leadership, service, and lifelong learning. The oldest Lutheran college in Minnesota, Gustavus was founded in 1862 by Swedish immigrants and named for Swedish King Gustav II Adolf. 

At Gustavus, students receive personal attention in small-sized classes and engage in collaborative research with their professors. Fully accredited and known for its strong science, writing, music, athletics, study-away, and service-learning programs, Gustavus hosts a chapter of Phi Beta Kappa and is internationally recognized for its annual Nobel Conference.



