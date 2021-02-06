Feb 15 deadline to enter short films in 2021 Shoreline Short Short Film Festival

Call for Short Films

2021 Shoreline Short Short Film Festival





Submission Deadline: February 15, 2021





This festival aims to support emerging and developing filmmakers in Washington State and encourage appreciation for the art of filmmaking in our community.



Entries of “short short” films must be between 3 and 13 minutes and will be judged by an esteemed jury of filmmakers and film advocates.





Jurors include Tony Doupe, SAG/AFTRA Actor and Shoreline Community College Film Department Professor, Vivian Hua, Executive Director at the Northwest Film Forum, Amy Lillard, Executive Director at Washington Filmworks, and Zubi Mohammed, Supervising Producer for Magnussen Media Group.





Accepted films will be screened on Saturday, April 24, 2021 as a pop-up drive-in event at Shorewood High School, and the best of the best will take home a handmade Golden Sasquatch Award as well as cash prizes!





AWARDS and PRIZES

Best Picture – $500

Best General Film –$250

Best Music Video – $250

Best Animation – $250

Best Comedy – $250

Best Student Film – $250

People’s Choice Award – $250 Fees for this year include a $15 standard fee for all categories except in the Student category. The Student category fee is $10. Thank you!



All winners will also receive a Golden Sasquatch Award that is sure to be the envy of any Pacific Northwest filmmaker!



Film Specifications



*FILMS MUST BE MADE BY FILMMAKERS WORKING IN WASHINGTON STATE*

Films should be 3-13 minutes in length, including credits

Filmmakers must have proper license to all copyrighted music, video, and images included in the duration of their submission(s)

Films must have been completed after January 1, 2019

All non-English films must have English subtitles

Submissions must be made online. DVDs and Blu-Rays will not be accepted Submission and Acceptance

There is a $10 entry fee for Students

There is a $15 entry fee for all other categories

Filmmakers may submit only one film

Please submit to one category

Notification of acceptance will be sent via email by March 15th, 2021

Still shots and/or excerpts from selected films may be used by the Shoreline-Lake Forest Park Arts Council for publicity purposes

All entries are final and may not be withdrawn from the festival once submitted By submitting an entry to the Shoreline Short Short Film Festival, you attest that all information provided is accurate and complete, that you have the authority to submit said entry for consideration, and that you have read, understand, and agree to all terms of entry.



Additional information on our



Sponsorship opportunities for this event are available! Feel free to email Terri at

ShoreLake Arts (formerly: Shoreline-Lake Forest Park Arts Council) is currently accepting submissions for the 2021 Shoreline Short Short Film Festival. Now celebrating its 5th year!