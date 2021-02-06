Feb 15 deadline to enter short films in 2021 Shoreline Short Short Film Festival
Saturday, February 6, 2021
Call for Short Films
2021 Shoreline Short Short Film Festival
Submission Deadline: February 15, 2021
ShoreLake Arts (formerly: Shoreline-Lake Forest Park Arts Council) is currently accepting submissions for the 2021 Shoreline Short Short Film Festival. Now celebrating its 5th year!
This festival aims to support emerging and developing filmmakers in Washington State and encourage appreciation for the art of filmmaking in our community.
Entries of “short short” films must be between 3 and 13 minutes and will be judged by an esteemed jury of filmmakers and film advocates.
Entries of “short short” films must be between 3 and 13 minutes and will be judged by an esteemed jury of filmmakers and film advocates.
Jurors include Tony Doupe, SAG/AFTRA Actor and Shoreline Community College Film Department Professor, Vivian Hua, Executive Director at the Northwest Film Forum, Amy Lillard, Executive Director at Washington Filmworks, and Zubi Mohammed, Supervising Producer for Magnussen Media Group.
Accepted films will be screened on Saturday, April 24, 2021 as a pop-up drive-in event at Shorewood High School, and the best of the best will take home a handmade Golden Sasquatch Award as well as cash prizes!
AWARDS and PRIZES
All winners will also receive a Golden Sasquatch Award that is sure to be the envy of any Pacific Northwest filmmaker!
Film Specifications
*FILMS MUST BE MADE BY FILMMAKERS WORKING IN WASHINGTON STATE*
Additional information on our website!
Sponsorship opportunities for this event are available! Feel free to email Terri at programs@shorelakearts.org
- Best Picture – $500
- Best General Film –$250
- Best Music Video – $250
- Best Animation – $250
- Best Comedy – $250
- Best Student Film – $250
- People’s Choice Award – $250
All winners will also receive a Golden Sasquatch Award that is sure to be the envy of any Pacific Northwest filmmaker!
Film Specifications
*FILMS MUST BE MADE BY FILMMAKERS WORKING IN WASHINGTON STATE*
- Films should be 3-13 minutes in length, including credits
- Filmmakers must have proper license to all copyrighted music, video, and images included in the duration of their submission(s)
- Films must have been completed after January 1, 2019
- All non-English films must have English subtitles
- Submissions must be made online. DVDs and Blu-Rays will not be accepted
- There is a $10 entry fee for Students
- There is a $15 entry fee for all other categories
- Filmmakers may submit only one film
- Please submit to one category
- Notification of acceptance will be sent via email by March 15th, 2021
- Still shots and/or excerpts from selected films may be used by the Shoreline-Lake Forest Park Arts Council for publicity purposes
- All entries are final and may not be withdrawn from the festival once submitted
Additional information on our website!
Sponsorship opportunities for this event are available! Feel free to email Terri at programs@shorelakearts.org
0 comments:
Post a Comment