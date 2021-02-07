Construction now substantially complete on all three Northgate Link stations

Northgate station during testing

The elevated station at Northgate was the last to see construction substantially completed.









Construction at the U District station was substantially completed last summer, and construction of the Roosevelt Station was substantially completed earlier last year."The completion of station construction is an exciting milestone for the Northgate extension," said King County Executive and Sound Transit Board Vice Chair Dow Constantine.





"It's another reminder that we are getting closer to the start of traffic-free commutes for thousands more workers and students, and the beginning of a three-year flurry of projects to nearly triple our light rail system." Roosevelt station during testing





Work on the project is now focused on completing systems work, which includes electrical and communications systems. Light rail test trains began operating on the new elevated light rail tracks last month to test the overhead electrical power system throughout the Northgate line. Testing will continue for several months, mostly during morning hours.





Trains traveling in 3.5-mile twin tunnels north to and from the University of Washington Station at Husky Stadium will stop at underground stations in the U District and Roosevelt neighborhoods, exit the tunnels at First Avenue Northeast and Northeast 95th and transition to a 0.8-mile elevated guideway to reach the station.





Sound Transit is simultaneously working to extend light rail north, south, east and west. Northgate Link will be followed in 2023 by the opening of service to Mercer Island, Bellevue and Redmond’s Overlake community.





Additional extensions to Shoreline, Mountlake Terrace, Lynnwood, Kent/Des Moines, Federal Way and downtown Redmond are planned in 2024.





--All photos courtesy Sound Transit











