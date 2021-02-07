Attend school board meeting virtually
Sunday, February 7, 2021
The study session will begin at 5:00pm to review and discuss school district budgets.
The regular meeting will follow at 7:00pm. Topics on the meeting’s agenda include District priorities progress reports, 2021-2022 enrollment projections, legislative update and a policy revision.
You can view the posted agenda for these meetings on the website calendar. If you would like to listen to the meeting, you can do so by using the links or call-in phone numbers below.
You can view the posted agenda for these meetings on the website calendar. If you would like to listen to the meeting, you can do so by using the links or call-in phone numbers below.
If you would like to provide written public comment for this meeting, you can do so by filling out this online form by Monday, February 8 and it will be provided to the Board.
School Board Study Session at 5:00 pm
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86548734168?pwd=VTJiNkMySXlzNXp2RGVRd2xIUlJvQT09
Passcode: 383343
School Board Study Session at 5:00 pm
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86548734168?pwd=VTJiNkMySXlzNXp2RGVRd2xIUlJvQT09
Passcode: 383343
Call-in numbers: 1-253-215-8782 or 1-346-248-7799
Webinar ID: 865 4873 4168
School Board Regular Meeting at 7:00 pm
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82123042381?pwd=ZEJpTjVlMWFnMG12bWhQbkhjaFliZz09
Passcode: 402118
Call-in numbers: 1-253-215-8782 or 1-346-248-7799
Webinar ID: 821 2304 2381
0 comments:
Post a Comment