AG Ferguson will direct $13.5 million from McKinsey lawsuit toward treatment, prevention, other efforts to address opioid epidemic in Washington state
Friday, February 5, 2021
SEATTLE — As a result of an investigation launched by Attorney General Bob Ferguson, McKinsey, a multinational consulting firm that worked with Purdue Pharma, will pay $13,465,833 to the Washington State Attorney General’s Office.
Ferguson is directing the entire amount to be invested in treatment, prevention and other efforts to address the opioid epidemic in Washington.
Today, Ferguson will file a consent decree, or legally enforceable agreement, in King County Superior Court requiring McKinsey to pay Washington $13,465,833 and enact additional corporate reforms. The consent decree resolves Ferguson’s investigation into McKinsey’s conduct for unlawfully fueling the opioid epidemic.
This consent decree is separate, and different in one important respect from another consent decree involving McKinsey that a coalition of 47 states filed today.
At Ferguson’s insistence, local Washington jurisdictions will not be prohibited from bringing their own suits against McKinsey.
This provision is the only difference between the legally binding agreement filed in Washington and the 47-state agreement with McKinsey. Ferguson worked with the multistate coalition throughout the investigation.
