AG Ferguson will direct $13.5 million from McKinsey lawsuit toward treatment, prevention, other efforts to address opioid epidemic in Washington state









This consent decree is separate, and different in one important respect from another consent decree involving McKinsey that a coalition of 47 states filed today.



At Ferguson’s insistence, local Washington jurisdictions will not be prohibited from bringing their own suits against McKinsey.







This provision is the only difference between the legally binding agreement filed in Washington and the 47-state agreement with McKinsey. Ferguson worked with the multistate coalition throughout the investigation.

SEATTLE — As a result of an investigation launched by Attorney General Bob Ferguson, McKinsey, a multinational consulting firm that worked with Purdue Pharma, will pay $13,465,833 to the Washington State Attorney General’s Office.