A 2020 NW Flower and Garden Festival memory
Tuesday, February 16, 2021
|Tulips red dwarf with twig ball lighted
NW Flower and Garden Festival
Photo by Victoria Gilleland
There is no Flower and Garden Show scheduled for February 2021 here in Seattle.
However this is one of my favorite vignettes from the 2020 Northwest Flower and Garden Festival. Miniature Red Tulips, Coral Bark Maple and a Lit Vine Ball create a simple festive display.
What a fun combination!
--Victoria Gilleland
