Area resident graduates from St. Olaf College

Sahreenah Glispie, graduate of Seattle Preparatory School in Seattle, just earned a degree in Psychology with the St. Olaf College Class of 2020.





Parents are Dawn Stanley and Jeffery Glispie of Shoreline.