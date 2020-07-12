Wildfire season begins: State mobilization for Road 11 wildfire in Douglas county

Mansfield, Douglas county WA is the scene of the

Road 11 wildfire









For the first time this season, State fire assistance has been mobilized under the Washington State Fire Services Resource Mobilization Plan in support of local firefighters working to contain the Road 11 Fire located in Douglas County, near Mansfield.













The Road 11 Fire is currently burning in grass, sage and wheat crops. It started on July 11, 2020, at approximately 12:47pm. This fire is estimated at 2,000 acres and growing. It is threatening homes and crops. Level 3 evacuations are in effect at this time. The fire cause is under investigation.Mobilization specialists from the Fire Protection Bureau have ordered a Type 3 team, one bulldozer, two helicopters and three task forces at this time. The fire will be managed by a Type 3 Incident Management team.The State Emergency Operations Center at Camp Murray in Tacoma is activated to Level 2 to coordinate state assistance for the Road II Fire. State Fire Marshal’s Office personnel are working remotely coordinating the dispatch of resources.Shoreline Fire has firefighters who are trained to fight wildfires as well as provide support to wildfire crews. They are not mobilized at this stage