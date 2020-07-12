Scene on the Sound: support vessel for a super yacht

Hodor, a 66 meter vessel in the background

Photo by Jan Hansen

The Hodor

Photo by Clint Jenkins

My eye caught a strange new vessel this afternoon. Of course, I wanted to know more than my marine app was showing: Hodor, a 66 meter vessel.I’ve learned much more.This is a brilliant idea, like the ultimate trailer, a support vessel for a super yacht.On board is a recreational wonderland with tenders, a chase craft, jet skis, small boats, a fully equipped dive center (including Nitrox and oxygen compression facilities), a submarine, an Airbus 145 helicopter and its certified landing pad, and more recreational supplies and equipment for its owner and guests.The crew can be up to 29 members including the helicopter pilot.The Hodor was launched in 2019 as a grand support vessel for the super yacht, Lonian, 285 feet in length and was built in 2018. At this time the Lonian is at anchor in Elliot Bay.