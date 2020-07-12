Jazz Vespers online Sunday 5pm
Sunday, July 12, 2020
Paris - New York - Seattle
Lake Forest Park Presbyterian Church’s Jazz Vespers connects musicians from these cities in the free jazz performance Sunday evening July 12, from 5-6pm.
- Jean Chaumont, guitars
- Rudy Royston, drums
- Josiah Woodson, trumpet
Watch on the Jazz Vespers LFP Facebook Page
And read our previous article Jazz Vespers Sunday with Jean Chaumont: the unknown, world-renowned jazz guitarist in Lake Forest Park
