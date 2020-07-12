Jazz Vespers online Sunday 5pm

Sunday, July 12, 2020



Paris - New York - Seattle

Lake Forest Park Presbyterian Church’s Jazz Vespers connects musicians from these cities in the free jazz performance Sunday evening July 12, from 5-6pm.
The evening’s program will provide some peaceful time to feed your soul, and enjoy world class jazz,

Watch on the Jazz Vespers LFP Facebook Page

And read our previous article Jazz Vespers Sunday with Jean Chaumont: the unknown, world-renowned jazz guitarist in Lake Forest Park



