Shoreline Isolation and Recovery Center soon to be deconstructed but commemorated in documentary

On Sunday they were starting to remove the trailers

Photo by Gidget Terpstra







"Laila Kazmi of Kazbar Media said "I decided to make the documentary because I felt it was a compelling example of how a county responded to help those in the community most in need. "In a short time, public, private, and nonprofit organizations came together to built this structure and provide free healthcare for patients who were either homeless or otherwise without access to healthcare."





The Shoreline Assessment Centers/ Recovery Center (AC/RC) saw 49 guests in April and May, and has since ceased patient operations and will soon be deconstructed.Its former 144 guest capacity is no longer counted within the total King county AC/RC capacity of 445 guests.The AC/RC are congregate care facilities that provide supervised care to symptomatic or COVID-positive adults who cannot quarantine or recover in their own home, or do not have a home.People who stay at an AC/RC may be unable to isolate from high-risk individuals in their home or they may be experiencing homelessness. These spaces help support hospital capacity by providing a place of care for more acute patients.The main difference between an AC/RC and an I/Q site is that a group of people can stay in one AC/RC, whereas I/Q sites are intended for one person at a time in a room. AC/RCs are intended for clusters of people who have been exposed or are experiencing symptoms or are COVID-positive in the event of a surge.