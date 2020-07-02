Shoreline Isolation and Recovery Center soon to be deconstructed but commemorated in documentary

Thursday, July 2, 2020

On Sunday they were starting to remove the trailers
Photo by Gidget Terpstra

The Shoreline Assessment Centers/ Recovery Center (AC/RC) saw 49 guests in April and May, and has since ceased patient operations and will soon be deconstructed.

Its former 144 guest capacity is no longer counted within the total King county AC/RC capacity of 445 guests.

The AC/RC are congregate care facilities that provide supervised care to symptomatic or COVID-positive adults who cannot quarantine or recover in their own home, or do not have a home.

People who stay at an AC/RC may be unable to isolate from high-risk individuals in their home or they may be experiencing homelessness. These spaces help support hospital capacity by providing a place of care for more acute patients.

The main difference between an AC/RC and an I/Q site is that a group of people can stay in one AC/RC, whereas I/Q sites are intended for one person at a time in a room. AC/RCs are intended for clusters of people who have been exposed or are experiencing symptoms or are COVID-positive in the event of a surge.


A local filmmaker documented the Shoreline AC/RC.

"Laila Kazmi of Kazbar Media said "I decided to make the documentary because I felt it was a compelling example of how a county responded to help those in the community most in need. 
"In a short time, public, private, and nonprofit organizations came together to built this structure and provide free healthcare for patients who were either homeless or otherwise without access to healthcare." 

View the documentary (7 minutes 3 seconds):


Posted by DKH at 5:03 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the FeedBurner email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  