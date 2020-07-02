North City Tech Meetup: Pick a Peck of Points

Thursday, July 2, 2020


North City Tech Meetup: Pick a Peck of Points
Presented by Glenn Fleishman

Monday July 6, 2020
Online Zoom Meeting 7 to 9pm

Free and open to everyone

Pick a Peck of Points

Many measures of digital type owe their origins to late-19th century changes in metal type design and manufacture—and a type foundry fire that led one firm to make changes that reverberated throughout the industry.

Point sizes, a common baseline, character widths, and more originate before 1900, but still prove useful in digital design, whether for screen or print. Glenn Fleishman digs into type history and ties it into our present day in his talk.

Glenn Fleishman writes about modern technology and printing history from his home in Seattle. He's a senior contributor at Macworld and writes for the Economist, TidBITS, Fast Company, and many others. Glenn has written dozens of editions of books in the Take Control series. He's currently building 100 tiny type museums.


ZOOM Meeting Link HERE
Meeting ID: 883 1737 3728
Password: 678188


The North City Tech Meetup is a free meetup, usually the first Monday of each month at one of our local libraries: Lake Forest Park, Shoreline or Kenmore. People of all levels of interest and experience are encouraged to attend. There is always time for introductions and discussions. Skip the traffic and join with your fellow north-enders once a month for interesting presentations and discussions.

For the time being all North City Tech Meetups will be online using Zoom.

You can visit the Meetup.com page for each month’s topic.



