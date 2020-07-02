Drivers expected to face extended waits for state ferries over holiday weekend

Ferry and Mt. Baker

Photo by Mike Remarcke





Travelers should plan ahead and prepare for long waits if driving onto a state ferry over the Fourth of July holiday weekend. Several routes are operating on reduced schedules dependent on Washington State Ferries’ COVID Response Service Plan





With more than 100 high-risk employees unavailable due to the pandemic, one of those metrics, crewing, has been a challenge. Due to a lack of crew members needed to meet U.S. Coast Guard safety requirements, there have been further schedule reductions over the past few weekends.

“We might be forced to make future temporary adjustments because of lack of crew, but pledge to provide as much advance notice as we can,” said Amy Scarton, head of WSF.

“I know how service changes can be frustrating, especially for communities that rely on us as a vital link to the mainland. I ask for your patience during this difficult time, when most counties remain under directives to travel for essential purposes only.”