Paul Lewing Summer Open Studio Sale

Saturday, July 11, 2020

New work by Paul Lewing

Artist Paul Lewing normally holds a two day summer sale at his home studio in Shoreline. But this year is very very different. He notes that:
  • Art fairs cancelled.
  • Galleries and gyms closed.
  • Workshops cancelled.
  • Snow in the mountains.
Result: lots of free time and a new series of paintings that I’m really excited about!

So I’ve decided to hold an Open Studio (as in REALLY OPEN, with all the doors and windows open).

This will be July 24 through 28, Friday through Tuesday, 10am – 5pm.

We’ll have reserved time slots to avoid crowds, and all the usual precautions. Save the dates and I’ll be providing details when we’re closer to the event.

I’ll have my tiles and a lot of small paintings as well, but for a preview of the new series, go HERE and scroll down to the bottom.



