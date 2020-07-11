LFP Farmers Market Sunday 10am - 2pm

Saturday, July 11, 2020

Still plenty of selection at the LFP farmers market
Photo by Cynthia Sheridan
Sunday from 10am to 2pm the Third Place Commons Farmers Market will be held in the lower parking lot at Town Center, intersection Bothell and Ballinger Way NE.

To meet the COVID-19 requirements for outdoor farmers markets, there are half the number of booths as in previous years - but everything is still available - produce, flowers, baked goods.

There is a line to enter so the number of people shopping can be controlled and a one-direction route through the booths helps promote the 6 feet of separation.

Shoppers are allowed at each booth one at a time.

Vendors are wearing masks and of course, shoppers are too.

Everything is fresh picked or hand made.



