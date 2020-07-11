LFP Farmers Market Sunday 10am - 2pm
Saturday, July 11, 2020
|Still plenty of selection at the LFP farmers market
Photo by Cynthia Sheridan
To meet the COVID-19 requirements for outdoor farmers markets, there are half the number of booths as in previous years - but everything is still available - produce, flowers, baked goods.
There is a line to enter so the number of people shopping can be controlled and a one-direction route through the booths helps promote the 6 feet of separation.
Shoppers are allowed at each booth one at a time.
Vendors are wearing masks and of course, shoppers are too.
Everything is fresh picked or hand made.
