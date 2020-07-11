Candidate Forum: Davis, Petersen, Smilanich discuss issues in 32nd District race

Smilanich - Peterson - Davis

By Evan Smith

Tamra Smilanich (Prefers Non Partisan Party)



Voters have told me they want to be recognized as valuable stakeholders and to have more control in community outcomes, which I believe in. The track record I have in the public and private sectors, reflect the priorities many of you share and are working so hard at strengthening. The good news is, that your priorities are aligned for helping the common good, and I appreciate your support.



Lauren Davis (Prefers Democratic Party)



I am the only House member who serves on both the Health Care and Public Safety committees, so I am keenly focused on the coronavirus public health response and law enforcement reform. Health officials are predicting a significant rise in behavioral health needs, so I will also be working hard to ensure that everyone in need has access to quality mental health and addiction treatment in the wake of this pandemic.



Evan Smith can be reached at schsmith@frontier.com Voters have told me they want to be recognized as valuable stakeholders and to have more control in community outcomes, which I believe in. The track record I have in the public and private sectors, reflect the priorities many of you share and are working so hard at strengthening. The good news is, that your priorities are aligned for helping the common good, and I appreciate your support.I am the only House member who serves on both the Health Care and Public Safety committees, so I am keenly focused on the coronavirus public health response and law enforcement reform. Health officials are predicting a significant rise in behavioral health needs, so I will also be working hard to ensure that everyone in need has access to quality mental health and addiction treatment in the wake of this pandemic.













Incumbent Democratic 32nd Legislative District State Rep. Lauren Davis, Democratic challenger Gray Petersen and non-partisan challenger Tamra Smilanich are pushing a variety of issues as they campaign for the Aug. 4 primary election.The top two candidates in the primary will advance to the Nov. 3 general election.The 32nd Legislative District includes the city of Shoreline along with part of northwest Seattle, Woodway and nearby areas of southwest Snohomish County, south Edmonds, the city of Lynnwood and a small part of Mountlake Terrace.Peterson, Davis and Smilanich recently sent responses to the question, “” Here are those responses:Healthcare: We need to move to a single payer system on the state level until we achieve Medicare for All.Housing: We need to build public housing and to pass a homes guarantee in Washington to end the evils of homelessness and housing insecurity.Green New Deal: We need to embrace the ideals of the Green New Deal at the state level, and create good paying union jobs as we decarbonize and save our planet.