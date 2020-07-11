LFP and NEMCo will continue free mask giveaway Saturday

Saturday, July 11, 2020


In partnership with NEMCo (Northend Emergency Management Coalition), Washington State Public Health Agency, and Public Health Seattle and King County, the City of Lake Forest Park held the first day of a two-day mask give-away on Friday.

The drive-through distribution site is for Lake Forest Park residents who do not have access to face coverings from other sources.

4 masks per vehicle for LFP residents

They will continue the give-away on Saturday July 11 from 9am to 1pm at the Lake Forest Park City Hall Parking Lot, 17425 Ballinger Way NE, Lake Forest Park.

There is a limit of four (4) masks per vehicle.

Each vehicle is asked to verify their neighborhood of residence in Lake Forest Park.

--Photos courtesy City of Lake Forest Park



