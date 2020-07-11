Intruder causes disturbance at Ballinger maintenance yard Friday

Saturday, July 11, 2020

Ballinger maintenance yard
Thursday, July 9, 2020 around 3:40pm, an unauthorized person was inside the maintenance facility yard in the 19500 block of 25th Ave NE, just off Ballinger Way.

City maintenance workers called 911 because he was creating a disturbance, possibly breaking into vehicles, and yelling at the staff to kill him.

Several patrol units responded and were on scene within minutes of the call. He ran from the scene but was detained after a short pursuit.

He did enter one employee's car but nothing was taken or damaged.

As it appeared to be a mental health issue he was transported to a local hospital for evaluation and treatment.



