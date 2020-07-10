Kruckeberg: Mindfulness in the Garden July 25 class

Friday, July 10, 2020

Kruckeberg Garden
Photo by Wayne Pridemore


Mindfulness in the Garden with Jessica Hancock, ND
Kruckeberg Botanic Garden
Saturday, July 25, 2020
8am - 9:30am or
11am - 12:30pm
While we slowly stroll through the garden, we will engage with our senses to open and deepen our connection to the wonder and healing power of nature. This class will utilize elements of mindfulness meditation and shinrin-yoku (Japanese Forest Bathing) to help ground and calm mind, body and spirit. 

Jessica Hancock, ND, is a naturopathic physician (Maple Leaf Naturopathy and co-teacher at Mindful in the Wild. She utilizes mindful healing approaches in her private practice in Shoreline.

To ensure safety of guests and staff, participants are asked to wear masks and distance themselves, when possible. This class will take place outdoors, please dress accordingly.

Classes fill up fast and pre-registration is required.
Members $25 | Non-members $35


Kruckeberg Online Resources for Students, Families, and Adults

Check out Kruckeberg Botanic Garden's Kid's Only page to get free online learning resources for students and their families!

Want to keep up to date with KBG Kids' programming? Join our NEW Kid's eNewsletter!

Are you an adult looking to learn? Visit our website for online learning opportunities, virtual events, and other resources.



