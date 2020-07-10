Kruckeberg: Mindfulness in the Garden July 25 class

Kruckeberg Garden

Photo by Wayne Pridemore









Mindfulness in the Garden with Jessica Hancock, ND

Kruckeberg Botanic Garden

Saturday, July 25, 2020

8am - 9:30am or

11am - 12:30pm

While we slowly stroll through the garden, we will engage with our senses to open and deepen our connection to the wonder and healing power of nature. This class will utilize elements of mindfulness meditation and shinrin-yoku (Japanese Forest Bathing) to help ground and calm mind, body and spirit.









To ensure safety of guests and staff, participants are asked to wear masks and distance themselves, when possible. This class will take place outdoors, please dress accordingly.



Classes fill up fast and pre-registration is required.

Members $25 | Non-members $35











