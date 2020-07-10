Dembowski: town hall Monday on King county criminal legal system
Friday, July 10, 2020
Starting with the laws that we as legislators pass, and continuing through their enforcement in the community, through the courts and into the jails and re-entry programs, there is work to be done from top to bottom.
With millions of people around America demanding attention and action, I am hopeful about the opportunity to make material progress on many of the issues that I’ve been working on during my time at the County Council.
I hope you will join me and my colleagues at a town hall we are hosting on Monday, July 13, 2020 12noon to 1pm to discuss some of the changes we will be tackling in the next few weeks. Submit questions for the Councilmembers by emailing Graciela.NunezPargas@kingcounty.gov.
Join live on Facebook (no Facebook account required). Facebook.com/KingCountyCouncil
