Case updates: Emergency Assistance Program expanded

Friday, July 10, 2020

Washington state cases, hospitalizations, deaths by county


Thursday, Gov. Jay Inslee issued a proclamation authorizing the Department of Social and Health Services to expand eligibility for the agency’s Family Emergency Assistance Program to include individuals and families without children. It goes into effect immediately, expires at the end of the state of emergency and does not require legislative approval for extension.

Case updates July 9, 2020

United States
  • cases 3,047,671 including 64,771 new cases
  • deaths 132,056 including 991 new deaths
Washington state
  • cases 38,581 including 640 new
  • hospitalizations 4,665 - 35 new
  • deaths 1,409 - 15 new
King county
  • cases 11,486 - 167 new
  • hospitalizations 1,662 - 19 new
  • deaths 602 - 4 new
Shoreline
  • cases 412 - 3 new
  • hospitalizations 91 - 1 new
  • deaths 57 - 0 new
Lake Forest Park
  • cases 44 - 0 new
  • hospitalizations 3 - 0 new
  • deaths 0


