Case updates: Emergency Assistance Program expanded
Friday, July 10, 2020
|Washington state cases, hospitalizations, deaths by county
Thursday, Gov. Jay Inslee issued a proclamation authorizing the Department of Social and Health Services to expand eligibility for the agency’s Family Emergency Assistance Program to include individuals and families without children. It goes into effect immediately, expires at the end of the state of emergency and does not require legislative approval for extension.
United States
- cases 3,047,671 including 64,771 new cases
- deaths 132,056 including 991 new deaths
- cases 38,581 including 640 new
- hospitalizations 4,665 - 35 new
- deaths 1,409 - 15 new
- cases 11,486 - 167 new
- hospitalizations 1,662 - 19 new
- deaths 602 - 4 new
- cases 412 - 3 new
- hospitalizations 91 - 1 new
- deaths 57 - 0 new
- cases 44 - 0 new
- hospitalizations 3 - 0 new
- deaths 0
