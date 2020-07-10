WSDA continues to provide hunger relief in the state

Washington National Guard boxing food

The Washington State Department of Agriculture (WSDA) continues to provide hunger relief, as more people out of work due to COVID-19 are experiencing food insecurity.





The agency reports it distributed more than 1 million pounds of food to more than 192,000 Washingtonians this week.





The WSDA this month provided $6.3 million of federal CARES Act funding to hunger relief organizations for food purchases, freezers, storage trucks and other operational needs.





Additionally, more than 450 National Guard members have helped support 30 food banks across the state by boxing and food and assembling meals. Since the beginning of the agency’s response to the pandemic, soldiers and airmen have helped process 35 million pounds of food.











