WSDA continues to provide hunger relief in the state

Friday, July 10, 2020

Washington National Guard boxing food
The Washington State Department of Agriculture (WSDA) continues to provide hunger relief, as more people out of work due to COVID-19 are experiencing food insecurity.

The agency reports it distributed more than 1 million pounds of food to more than 192,000 Washingtonians this week.

The WSDA this month provided $6.3 million of federal CARES Act funding to hunger relief organizations for food purchases, freezers, storage trucks and other operational needs. 

Additionally, more than 450 National Guard members have helped support 30 food banks across the state by boxing and food and assembling meals. Since the beginning of the agency’s response to the pandemic, soldiers and airmen have helped process 35 million pounds of food.



Posted by DKH at 5:07 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the FeedBurner email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  