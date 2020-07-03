Jobs: City of Mountlake Terrace
Friday, July 3, 2020
Positions available with the City of Mountlake Terrace
Site Leader-Before and After School Program - full time
This position is a Recreation Leader II (Site Leader) at Mountlake Terrace Recreation Pavilion. This is a before and after school state licensed childcare position (must be available both 6:15-9:15 a.m. and 2:30-6:30 p.m. Monday –Friday) that is responsible for planning and executing youth programs: arts and crafts, games, sports, special events and leisure activities.
Job description and application HERE
Open Jul 02, 2020
Preschool Assistant - part-time
This position is responsible for assisting with preschool programs: arts and crafts, games, sports, special events and leisure activities for kids aged 3-5.
Work hours/locations are subject to change, but will typically be:
Monday- Friday 9:15 a.m. – 12:45 p.m. For more information view the attached job description.
Job description and application HERE
Open Jul 02, 2020
Public Works - Maintenance Worker I - full time
Under the supervision of the Public Works Supervisors, Operations Manager, Public Works Director and may also receive direction from Maintenance Worker II, performs maintenance of City infrastructure including (but not limited to), streets, sewer systems, storm water systems and water systems as required to provide a clean, safe, and functional environment for all city patrons and employees.
Job description and application HERE
Open Jun 29, 2020
