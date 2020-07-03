Shoreline Emergency Response Team distributed face masks Thursday

Emergency Management set up a station



As part of the State's effort to ensure everyone has access to face coverings, the City of Shoreline has received 16,000 masks for distribution.





Check in by neighborhood







The City is working with local partners on a variety of ways to distribute the masks





In partnership with the Shoreline Fire District, the Shoreline School District, and Public Health Seattle and King County, the City set up a drive-thru distribution site on Tuesday and Thursday of this week at the Student parking lot at Shorewood High School.













Team leader for the event was Jason McMillan, Office of Emergency Management.





Each kit contains eight soft white masks, made by Hanes, along with instructions for care and proper use.





Proof of residency was not required; however, the response team kept track of neighborhood locations. Most cars came from nearby neighborhoods with an estimated 400 cars on Thursday, July 2, 2020.











