COVID-19 Shoreline residents are urged to take prevention measures seriously

Wear face coverings when you go out

Wash your hands frequently or use alcohol hand gel

Whenever possible, keep 6 feet apart from one another

Get tested at the first sign of illness

Avoid group gatherings and limit the duration of contact whenever possible

If you’re together with friends, hanging out outside is much better than being inside. And, even when outside, avoid close contact with non-household members.

People who are older and anyone with underlying health conditions should continue to stay at home and limit contact with others as much as possible.

The target for King County is to have 39 cases or fewer per day. Over half of the new cases are among people aged 20-39. While people in this age group have thus far seen fewer serious medical complications, they can spread the infection to older community members and people with underlying health conditions.We are urging Shoreline residents to continue to take prevention measures seriously. We have made significant progress in reducing transmission and every new infection puts our vulnerable community members at risk and can set back the time to fully reopen our businesses.Please help keep our community healthy and safe. This virus is as infectious as ever. We are all in this together and we are depending on everyone to do their part.