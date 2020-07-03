Shoreline Fire calls: April through June
Friday, July 3, 2020
|Training to extract driver from car in ravine
Photo by Steven H. Robinson
- Aid - 839
- Aid Non Emergency - 167
- Motor Vehicle Collision Aid (MVA) - 40
- MVA Medic - 12 (+ 4 w/ M142 and M157 in Bothell, Kirkland, Northshore and Woodinville)
- MVA Rescue - 1
- Medic - 370 (+ 469 w/ M142 and M157 in Bothell, Kirkland, Northshore and Woodinville)
- Cardiac Arrest - 36 (+ 21 w/ M142 and M157 in Bothell, Kirkland, Northshore and Woodinville)
- Automatic Fire Alarm (AFA) - 106
- Appliance Fire - 6
- Bark Fire - 4
- Brush Fire - 4
- Dumpster Fire - 4
- Electrical Odor - 3
- Flooding Minor - 5
- Gas Spill/Absorbent - 2
- Haz - 20 CO alarms, 3 other
- Haz Aid - 5
- Natural Gas Minor - 4
- Natural Gas Major - 1
- Natural Gas Odor - 4
- Rescue Surface Water - 1 in Northshore w/ M157
- Smoke/Burn Complaint - 34
- Smoke Commercial/Multi-Family/Residence - 5
- Smoke Smell/Haze in the Area - 9
- Service Call - 26
- Structure Fire Commercial - 1 (+ w/M157)
- Structure Fire Outbuilding - 1
- Working Fire Residential/Multi Family - 3 (+ 2 w/M142 and M157 in Bothell, Kirkland, Northshore and Woodinville)
- Structure Fire Unconfirmed - 4
- Vehicle Fire - 6
Not to mention a lot of complex training exercises!
0 comments:
Post a Comment