Shoreline Fire calls: April through June

Friday, July 3, 2020

Training to extract driver from car in ravine
Photo by Steven H. Robinson

Here's what Shoreline Fire has been up to during the 2nd quarter - April through June 2020 fire calls

  • Aid - 839
  • Aid Non Emergency - 167
  • Motor Vehicle Collision Aid (MVA) - 40
  • MVA Medic - 12 (+ 4 w/ M142 and M157 in Bothell, Kirkland, Northshore and Woodinville)
  • MVA Rescue - 1
  • Medic - 370 (+ 469 w/ M142 and M157 in Bothell, Kirkland, Northshore and Woodinville)
  • Cardiac Arrest - 36 (+ 21 w/ M142 and M157 in Bothell, Kirkland, Northshore and Woodinville)
  • Automatic Fire Alarm (AFA) - 106
  • Appliance Fire - 6
  • Bark Fire - 4
  • Brush Fire - 4
  • Dumpster Fire - 4
  • Electrical Odor - 3
  • Flooding Minor - 5
  • Gas Spill/Absorbent - 2
  • Haz - 20 CO alarms, 3 other
  • Haz Aid - 5
  • Natural Gas Minor - 4
  • Natural Gas Major - 1
  • Natural Gas Odor - 4
  • Rescue Surface Water - 1 in Northshore w/ M157
  • Smoke/Burn Complaint - 34
  • Smoke Commercial/Multi-Family/Residence - 5
  • Smoke Smell/Haze in the Area - 9
  • Service Call - 26
  • Structure Fire Commercial - 1 (+ w/M157)
  • Structure Fire Outbuilding - 1
  • Working Fire Residential/Multi Family - 3 (+ 2 w/M142 and M157 in Bothell, Kirkland, Northshore and Woodinville)
  • Structure Fire Unconfirmed - 4
  • Vehicle Fire - 6
Not to mention a lot of complex training exercises!



