Jobs: 3/4 time with youth programs
Thursday, July 9, 2020
City of Mountlake TerraceSite Assistant - Before and After School Programs (3/4 time)
This three-quarter time position is for a before and after school site. Position is responsible for assisting with various youth programs: arts and crafts, games, sports, special events and leisure activities for kids aged 3-12. The candidate is required to possess terrific organizational skills, leadership, and responsibility.
Posted July 7, 2020
This position must be available 6:15 – 9:15am and 3:30 - 6:30pm, Monday – Friday. Work hours/location are subject to change.
Job description and application: HERE
