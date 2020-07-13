Agenda for July 13, 2020 Shoreline City Council Meeting
Thursday, July 9, 2020
Pursuant to Governor Inslee’s Proclamation 20-28, in an effort to curtail the spread of the COVID-19 virus, the City Council’s Regular Meetings will take place online using the Zoom platform and the public will not be allowed to attend in-person. Information on viewing the meeting and/or making comments HERE
Shoreline City Council 2020
Seated (left to right): Deputy Mayor Keith Scully, Mayor Will Hall
Standing: Doris McConnell, Keith McGlashan, Betsy Robertson, Chris Roberts, Susan Chang
By Pam Cross
Agenda for July 13, 2020 Shoreline City Council Meeting
Action Item 8(a) Adoption of Ordinance No. 890 - Amending Shoreline Municipal Code Chapter 2.60 Purchasing
Last discussed at the Council’s June 15, 2020 meeting, monetary limits related to services, materials, supplies, and equipment have not been updated for 20 years to reflect a changing economy. In addition, several “housekeeping” amendments are needed to reflect current practices and to provide clarity and consistency. The City is expending significant effort for what have become relatively small contracts for projects or programs that already have approved budgets. The purpose of the discussion is to present staff’s response to questions raised by Council at the June 15th meeting.
Action Item 8(b) Adoption of Resolution No. 462 – Updating the Employee Handbook Furlough and Layoff Policy
COVID-19 has highlighted the need for policy changes to the layoff policy strengthening management’s right to implement a reduction in force. The proposed changes affirm and clarify due process rights for employees who are impacted by a layoff and add a section for furlough. At the June 12th meeting, Council requested that staff prepare options for changes in severance and also provide information from other cities.
Study Item 9(a) Discussion of COVID-19 Pandemic Projected City Budget Impact Update
On April 20, 2020, staff presented Council with an initial estimate of the financial impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on the City’s budget. The scenarios presented showed a $2.4M to $5.6M projected range of reduced revenue in 2020 with uncertainty about the depth of a recession and length of the recovery.
Current estimates anticipate the impacts of COVID-19 to result in a $6.2M shortfall in 2020 operating budget and a $3.7M shortfall in the 2021-2022 operating budget.
This discussion will provide Council an opportunity to: (i) discuss the City Manager’s recommendation to address the 2020 revenue shortfall, (ii) respond to the City Manager’s recommendation that the City not reopen the Shoreline Pool and cease operating the facility as a City program, and (iii) discuss other issues related to early formation of the 2021-2022 biennial budget.
Study Item 9(b) Discussion of the 175th Corridor Project
The 175th Street corridor is one of Shoreline’s most active east-west arterials. It connects the city’s busiest north-south roadways: State Route 99/Aurora Avenue N, I-5 and 15th Avenue NE. Staff is presenting a project status update to Council, including a summary of public outreach and development of design concepts.
Study Item 9 (c) Discussion of Ordinance No. 892 – Amending Shoreline Municipal Code Chapter 13.12, Floodplain Management
Amending the floodplain management regulations will ensure the City remains a participating community in the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP), allowing residents to purchase flood insurance.
