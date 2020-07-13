Water main break on Bothell Way repaired

Seattle Public Utilities District repaired a water main break Wednesday, July 8, 2020 near the Watercrest Apartment Homes at 14812 Bothell Way NE in Lake Forest Park.

They warned that the surrounding areas might experience muddy water coming out of their pipes during repairs.

Discolored water comes from internal pipe rust and sediment getting stirred up. When this happens the water is still safe.





PUD advice for clearing muddy water in pipes:





The water should clear on its own. Try running the cold water for a few minutes to see if it is clearing or still discolored. If the water does not clear, let the water sit for an hour. Then run the water for a few minutes and flush the toilet a couple of times.





Avoid running hot water if the cold water is still discolored. This will minimize filling the hot water tank with turbid water. If you are washing clothes at the time, it is better to stop the cycle while it is full and wait until clean water is available to finish. If you allow the water to empty from the washing machine and go into the spin cycle it is more likely to cause permanent staining to the laundry items.