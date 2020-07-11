Governor's task force on independent investigations of police use of force holds first meeting

Saturday, July 11, 2020

Gov. Jay Inslee
The first meeting of the governor’s Task Force on Independent Investigations of Police Use of Force was held Thursday.

The governor’s task force is a part of a coordinated effort with legislators to develop a comprehensive set of reforms to address systemic racism.

Task force members will provide insight and feedback, review I-940 structure and investigative protocol, other independent investigation models, and provide input that will help inform legislation for the upcoming legislative session.

The task force includes many community members and families who have lost loved ones.

 “We must listen to the voices of impacted communities and families to hear their experiences with policing.” Inslee said. “This work will inform legislation and help chart a path towards addressing some of these systemic and extremely harmful practices and policies that have impacted communities of color for generations.”

The work of the task force will join with the efforts of the Legislature.

More information about task force members and advisory groups can be found here.



Posted by DKH at 5:01 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the FeedBurner email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  