Governor's task force on independent investigations of police use of force holds first meeting
Saturday, July 11, 2020
|Gov. Jay Inslee
The first meeting of the governor’s Task Force on Independent Investigations of Police Use of Force was held Thursday.
The governor’s task force is a part of a coordinated effort with legislators to develop a comprehensive set of reforms to address systemic racism.
Task force members will provide insight and feedback, review I-940 structure and investigative protocol, other independent investigation models, and provide input that will help inform legislation for the upcoming legislative session.
The task force includes many community members and families who have lost loved ones.
“We must listen to the voices of impacted communities and families to hear their experiences with policing.” Inslee said. “This work will inform legislation and help chart a path towards addressing some of these systemic and extremely harmful practices and policies that have impacted communities of color for generations.”
The work of the task force will join with the efforts of the Legislature.
More information about task force members and advisory groups can be found here.
