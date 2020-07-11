Shoreline Rotary welcomes Robert Brouillard- 2020-21 President

Saturday, July 11, 2020

Robert Brouillard 2020-21 President
Shoreline Rotary


At its annual Club celebration (conducted by Zoom) earlier this month Shoreline Rotary thanked President Andrew Thurman for his leadership during this past Rotary year and welcomed Robert Brouillard as the 2020-21 Club President

Robert was born and raised in the Tacoma area. He attended the University of Washington and Willamette University College of Law. From 1990 to 2012, he served as an attorney in the United States Department of Justice in Washington, D.C.; Syracuse, New York; and Seattle.

He opened a solo law practice in Shoreline and joined Rotary in 2013. He resides in Richmond Beach with his wife, Liza Ragan, their daughter Madeleine, and a moody gray Persian named Sparkle Furpant.

As part of the evening's events a number of Rotarians were awarded Paul Harris Awards recognizing their contribution to the Rotary International Foundation which transforms financial gifts into service projects that change lives both close to home and around the world.

In addition, Rotarian Judy MacCully was honored as Shoreline Rotary 2019-20 Rotarian of the Year

Rotary is an inclusive, fun, loving, and caring group of community leaders who come together to share a common sense of service and ethics to positively impact lives locally and abroad. To learn more visit Shoreline Rotary website



