Exercise with online classes from the Senior Center
Saturday, July 11, 2020
|Toshiko is holding Zoom classes
What a great way to get active, stay motivated and share smiles with familiar classroom friends!
If you require assistance in downloading the Zoom program, please contact as we have individuals available to walk you through the steps.
For further information and registration, email Jarrod Wright at jarrodw@soundgenerations.org
Payments can be made at time of registration with a debit/credit card.
Watch for additional classes beginning August 1, 2020!
Class Name
Instructor
Day/Time
Cost
Aging Well w/ Toshiko
Toshiko A
Mon, Wed 11:15am-12:15am
$4 members, $6 nonmembers
Keep Your Balance
Toshiko A
Wed, Fri 9:00am-10:00am
Free (limited space)
Chair Yoga
Heidi M
Fri 10:45am-11:45am
$6 members, $9 nonmembers
Mat Yoga
Heidi M
9:30am-10:30am
$6 members, $9 nonmembers
CeCe’s Classic
CeCe R.
Mon, Thurs 10:00am-11:00am
$4 members, $6 nonmembers
Postponed:
All Levels Tai Chi
Mary N.
1:00pm-2:00pm
$6 members, $9 nonmembers
iPhone Tutoring
Jacqueline C.
2:00pm-3:00pm
4 sessions: $20 members, $25 nonmembers
