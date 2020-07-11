Exercise with online classes from the Senior Center

Saturday, July 11, 2020

Toshiko is holding Zoom classes

Shoreline-Lake Forest Park Senior Center is excited to announce that some of your favorite instructors are back and offering several online Zoom classes for the community.

What a great way to get active, stay motivated and share smiles with familiar classroom friends! 

If you require assistance in downloading the Zoom program, please contact as we have individuals available to walk you through the steps. 

For further information and registration, email Jarrod Wright at jarrodw@soundgenerations.org

Payments can be made at time of registration with a debit/credit card. 

Watch for additional classes beginning August 1, 2020!

Class Name
Instructor
Day/Time
Cost
Aging Well w/ Toshiko
Toshiko A
Mon, Wed 11:15am-12:15am
$4 members, $6 nonmembers
Keep Your Balance
Toshiko A
Wed, Fri 9:00am-10:00am
Free (limited space)
Chair Yoga
Heidi M
Fri 10:45am-11:45am
$6 members, $9 nonmembers
Mat Yoga
Heidi M
9:30am-10:30am
$6 members, $9 nonmembers
CeCe’s Classic
CeCe R.
Mon, Thurs 10:00am-11:00am
$4 members, $6 nonmembers

Postponed:

All Levels Tai Chi
Mary N.
1:00pm-2:00pm
$6 members, $9 nonmembers
iPhone Tutoring
Jacqueline C.
2:00pm-3:00pm
4 sessions: $20 members, $25 nonmembers

