Case updates July 10, 2020; waivers for WIC remote services
Saturday, July 11, 2020
|Deaths by county - Washington State DOH
Congress has extended waivers allowing the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women Infants and Children to offer services remotely until Sept. 30. In lieu of in-person visits, the wavers let WIC enroll new applicants, provide nutrition education and breastfeeding support and issue food benefits by phone or video chat.
United States
- cases 3,106,931 including 59,260 new cases
- deaths 132,855 including 799 new deaths
Washington state
- cases 39,218 including 637 new
- hospitalizations 4,662 - minus 3 new (data update)
- deaths 1,424 - 15 new
- cases 11,632 - 146 new
- deaths 603 - 1 new
- cases 414 - 2 new
- hospitalizations 92 - 1 new
- deaths 58 - 1 new
- cases 44 - 0 new
- hospitalizations 3 - 0 new
- deaths 0
0 comments:
Post a Comment