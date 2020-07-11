Case updates July 10, 2020; waivers for WIC remote services

Saturday, July 11, 2020

Deaths by county - Washington State DOH


Congress has extended waivers allowing the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women Infants and Children to offer services remotely until Sept. 30. In lieu of in-person visits, the wavers let WIC enroll new applicants, provide nutrition education and breastfeeding support and issue food benefits by phone or video chat.

United States
  • cases 3,106,931 including 59,260 new cases
  • deaths 132,855 including 799 new deaths
Washington state
  • cases 39,218 including 637 new
  • hospitalizations 4,662 - minus 3 new (data update)
  • deaths 1,424 - 15 new
King county
  • cases 11,632 - 146 new
  • deaths 603 - 1 new
Shoreline
  • cases 414 - 2 new
  • hospitalizations 92 - 1 new
  • deaths 58 - 1 new
Lake Forest Park
  • cases 44 - 0 new
  • hospitalizations 3 - 0 new
  • deaths 0


