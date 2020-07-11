Shoreline Elks drive-thru dinner Saturday
Saturday, July 11, 2020
Photo by Steven H. Robinson
The Shoreline Elks is hosting another drive-thru dinner on Saturday, July 11, 2020.
Menu is fried-chicken with sides of greens, macaroni and cheese, and possibly cornbread.
$15 a dinner supports The Elks Therapy Program for Children.
Dinners will be served from 5pm - 6:30pm on a first come first served basis.
The Shoreline Emblem Club will also be selling desserts to support their programs.
The Elks is located at 14625 15th Ave NE, Shoreline 98155.
