Shoreline Elks drive-thru dinner Saturday

Elks dinner line

Photo by Steven H. Robinson

The Shoreline Elks is hosting another drive-thru dinner on Saturday, July 11, 2020.Menu is fried-chicken with sides of greens, macaroni and cheese, and possibly cornbread.$15 a dinner supports The Elks Therapy Program for Children.Dinners will be served from 5pm - 6:30pm on a first come first served basis.The Shoreline Emblem Club will also be selling desserts to support their programs.The Elks is located at 14625 15th Ave NE, Shoreline 98155