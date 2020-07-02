Free masks for Lake Forest Park residents

Thursday, July 2, 2020

As part of the State’s effort to ensure everyone has access to face coverings, the City of Lake Forest Park has received 4,000 masks for distribution.

In partnership with NEMCo (Northend Emergency Management Coalition), Washington State Public Health Agency, and Public Health Seattle and King County, the City is offering a drive-through distribution site for Lake Forest Park residents who do not have access to face coverings from other sources.

  • To the first 1,000 residents there will be a limit of four (4) masks per vehicle. 
  • Each vehicle will be asked to verify their neighborhood of residence. 
  • This event is limited to Lake Forest Park residents.

When: 
  • Friday, July 10 from 3pm – 6pm
  • Saturday, July 11 from 9am – 1pm

Where: 
Lake Forest Park City Hall Parking Lot
17425 Ballinger Way NE
Lake Forest Park, WA 98155



Posted by DKH at 3:55 AM
