Dahlia show cancelled but clubs will supply Sky with bouquets

Thursday, July 2, 2020

No show this year but there will be bouquets
Photo courtesy Dahlia Association


The two local dahlia clubs have decided not to hold the annual dahlia show at Sky Nursery this year. 

Part of this had to do with our insurance coverage (which does not include pandemics) and part was the response from our growers. 

Instead, we will supply Sky Nursery, the normal site of the show, with bouquets of dahlias during late August to keep the public aware of the flower's variety and potential.

Our club, the Puget Sound Dahlia Association, meets via ZOOM these days. We also have discovered that the spring tuber sales can be maintained by going online with a virtual shop, so that was a successful effort we will use in the future.

--Martin Král



