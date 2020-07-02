Shoreline Farmers Market closed this Saturday for 4th of July
Thursday, July 2, 2020
July 4th falls on a Saturday this year and the Shoreline Farmers Market will be closed to allow our vendors, staff, and volunteers to enjoy time with their friends and family.
We wish you a safe and happy holiday weekend!
If you're really excited to learn about our upcoming vendor list you can find this and other information on our website.
See you next week!
If you're really excited to learn about our upcoming vendor list you can find this and other information on our website.
See you next week!
0 comments:
Post a Comment