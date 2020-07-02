Shoreline Farmers Market closed this Saturday for 4th of July

Thursday, July 2, 2020

July 4th falls on a Saturday this year and the Shoreline Farmers Market will be closed to allow our vendors, staff, and volunteers to enjoy time with their friends and family. 

We wish you a safe and happy holiday weekend!

If you're really excited to learn about our upcoming vendor list you can find this and other information on our website.

See you next week!



