Evergreen School announces new Head of School

Halsey Bell, Head of School

Evergreen School





Evergreen School , an independent school for highly capable children, located at 150th and Meridian in Shoreline, has announced their new Head of School.





Halsey is a dedicated and thoughtful administrator with over 23 years experience in independent schools. He has exemplary leadership experience across administration, academics and co-curricular realms, and served as Evergreen's upper division head for the past seven years.









Halsey was a member of the Giddens School Board of Trustees for five years, serving on the Executive and Finance Committees and chairing the Facilities Committee. He is currently a member of Seattle Academy's Risk Management Subcommittee. In his spare time, Halsey serves as vice president of the Seattle Youth Lacrosse Club Board and coaches lacrosse for Seattle Wolfpack.



Halsey knows our community from more than an administrative perspective—he and his wife are the proud parents of a current Evergreen student and a recent alum. We are excited to have Halsey at the helm in 2020!







In that role, he worked closely with faculty to continually refine, innovate and provide the best programming and curriculum to meet the needs of our highly capable population of students. Prior to coming to Evergreen, Halsey spent 13 years at Seattle Academy of Arts and Sciences in a variety of roles, including assistant head of middle school and dean of students upper school.Halsey was a member of the Giddens School Board of Trustees for five years, serving on the Executive and Finance Committees and chairing the Facilities Committee. He is currently a member of Seattle Academy's Risk Management Subcommittee. In his spare time, Halsey serves as vice president of the Seattle Youth Lacrosse Club Board and coaches lacrosse for Seattle Wolfpack.

Effective July 1, 2020, Halsey Bell has become their fifth head of school.