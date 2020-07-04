AG Ferguson sues debt collection agency for deceptive collection letters over old, legally unenforceable debts

Saturday, July 4, 2020

State Attorney General Bob Ferguson filed a consumer protection lawsuit against the national debt collection corporation Convergent Outsourcing for pushing consumers into “settlements” to resolve old debts that were past the statute of limitations for a collection lawsuit.

These “settlement” offers created a deceptive impression that Convergent could sue consumers when it could not, and implied Convergent was prepared to sue consumers if they did not pay.

