Wildlife Habitat abounds at Cromwell Park wetland
Friday, July 3, 2020
Photos by Janet Way
Lupine
Vine maple
Wild rose
Two little tadpoles (gray) at the intersection of the stick and brown grasses
If you look really close there are probably hundreds of tadpoles.
(But please leave them be!)
Also, lupines, Wild Roses and native trees are thriving.
Cromwell is an urban park in the center of Shoreline at 180th and Meridian. In a fairly small space it has open space and a gazebo for large community gatherings, it has a wetland retention pond to prevent flooding, and it has deeply wooded green spaces with open paths.
And hopefully, this summer it will have tiny frogs.
