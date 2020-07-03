Wildlife Habitat abounds at Cromwell Park wetland





Photos by Janet Way









Lupine













Vine maple





Wild rose









Two little tadpoles (gray) at the intersection of the stick and brown grasses

If you look really close there are probably hundreds of tadpoles.

(But please leave them be!)

Also, lupines, Wild Roses and native trees are thriving.





Cromwell is an urban park in the center of Shoreline at 180th and Meridian. In a fairly small space it has open space and a gazebo for large community gatherings, it has a wetland retention pond to prevent flooding, and it has deeply wooded green spaces with open paths.





And hopefully, this summer it will have tiny frogs.











