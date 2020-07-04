Shoreline Schools reopening planning update - July 1, 2020
Saturday, July 4, 2020
|Shorecrest High School
Photo by Steven H. Robinson
The School Board received an update of the planning process and timeline at their study session on Monday, June 29. You can see a copy of that presentation HERE.
Planning workgroups continued to meet and work on developing recommendations for each planning area.
A survey of plan options will be sent to staff, families and students (grades 6-12) on July 13. That week, we will also host several virtual town hall events to present plan options, answer questions and take feedback. Please see the links below to register for one of the town hall meetings for parents/guardians, students or staff members. After you register, you will receive information on how to login to the town hall meeting you select.
Please note that each town hall meeting is limited to 1,000 attendees. Recordings of the meetings will be available for those who are unable to attend.
Virtual Town Hall Registration Link for Staff Members
- Wednesday, July 15 at 1 pm – Parents/Guardians
- Wednesday, July 15 at 2 pm – Spanish Interpretation for Parents/Guardians
- Wednesday, July 15 at 6 pm – Parents/Guardians
- Wednesday, July 15 at 7 pm – Spanish Interpretation for Parents/Guardians
Volunteers are being sought to serve on small focus groups to provide feedback on various aspects of our school reopening plans. These groups will meet in online Zoom meetings on July 16 or 17 to review specific areas of our reopening plans and provide feedback that will be used in the plan finalization process.
If you are a staff member, parent/guardian or student in grades 6-12 and are interested in serving on one of these focus groups, please fill out one of the interest forms below. Please note that the focus groups will be limited in size and will aim to have a diverse mix of stakeholders that are representative of the community we serve. Those who are selected to serve on a focus group will be contacted by July 13.
