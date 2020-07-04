View the 2020 AFA Portfolio show online









Photographs of their artwork have been brought together in an online gallery to share with the public.





Visit the SCC AFA Portfolio (online) Show HERE to see images of their drawings, paintings, photographs, ceramic pieces and computer graphics work. The show will be available for viewing through September.



The Studio Arts program consists of a solid foundation curriculum in drawing, two and three-dimensional design and art history, as well as a concentration of individual focus in either two or three-dimensional media.





Students who complete the AFA degree in visual arts have options to transfer to a broad range of four-year art programs. Even if students are not planning to transfer immediately to a college art program, the AFA degree is a strong preparation to pursue a direction of personal development in the arts.













This year's Visual Arts students who will be graduating with their Associate of Fine Arts degree have created some wonderful work during their time at Shoreline Community College.