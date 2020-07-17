Case updates July 16, 2020; catching up with the backlog

Friday, July 17, 2020

Washington state DOH confirmed cases


Today’s increase of 1,267 new cases includes a backlog of about 300 cases from Yakima County. Despite the backlog, this increase suggests that community spread is accelerating. DOH is also reporting an increase of 115 hospitalizations today. This reflects a backlog following the agency’s data migration from last weekend. The 7-day average counts indicate hospitalization numbers continue to increase as well.

Case updates July 16, 2020

United States
  • cases 3,483,832 including 67,404 new cases
  • deaths 136,938 including 947 new deaths
Washington state
  • cases 44,313 - 1267 new cases (see above)
  • hospitalizations 4,944 - 115 new (see above)
  • deaths 1,427 - 6 new
King county
  • cases 12,592 - 239 new
  • hospitalizations 1,750 - 19 new
  • deaths 621 - 1 new
Shoreline
  • cases 430 - 5 new
  • hospitalizations 93 - 1 new
  • deaths 57 - 0 new
Lake Forest Park
  • cases 45 - 0 new
  • hospitalizations 4 - 0 new
  • deaths 1 - 0 new


Posted by DKH at 4:44 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the FeedBurner email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  