Case updates July 16, 2020; catching up with the backlog

Friday, July 17, 2020
|Washington state DOH confirmed cases
Today’s increase of 1,267 new cases includes a backlog of about 300 cases from Yakima County. Despite the backlog, this increase suggests that community spread is accelerating. DOH is also reporting an increase of 115 hospitalizations today. This reflects a backlog following the agency’s data migration from last weekend. The 7-day average counts indicate hospitalization numbers continue to increase as well.
Case updates July 16, 2020
United States
- cases 3,483,832 including 67,404 new cases
- deaths 136,938 including 947 new deaths
Washington state
- cases 44,313 - 1267 new cases (see above)
- hospitalizations 4,944 - 115 new (see above)
- deaths 1,427 - 6 new
King county
- cases 12,592 - 239 new
- hospitalizations 1,750 - 19 new
- deaths 621 - 1 new
Shoreline
- cases 430 - 5 new
- hospitalizations 93 - 1 new
- deaths 57 - 0 new
Lake Forest Park
- cases 45 - 0 new
- hospitalizations 4 - 0 new
- deaths 1 - 0 new
