Case updates July 16, 2020; catching up with the backlog

Washington state DOH confirmed cases

cases 3,483,832 including 67,404 new cases

deaths 136,938 including 947 new deaths

Washington state

cases 44,313 - 1267 new cases (see above)

hospitalizations 4,944 - 115 new (see above)

deaths 1,427 - 6 new

King county

cases 12,592 - 239 new

hospitalizations 1,750 - 19 new

deaths 621 - 1 new

Shoreline

cases 430 - 5 new

hospitalizations 93 - 1 new

deaths 57 - 0 new

Lake Forest Park

cases 45 - 0 new

hospitalizations 4 - 0 new

deaths 1 - 0 new







Today’s increase of 1,267 new cases includes a backlog of about 300 cases from Yakima County. Despite the backlog, this increase suggests that community spread is accelerating. DOH is also reporting an increase of 115 hospitalizations today. This reflects a backlog following the agency’s data migration from last weekend. The 7-day average counts indicate hospitalization numbers continue to increase as well.