No-contact pick up for dahlia tubers
Friday, July 17, 2020
As previously reported, the local dahlia club (Puget Sound Dahlia Assn.) was not able to hold their huge dahlia show at Sky Nursery this year.
Instead, the club moved their tuber sale online and successfully sold most of the dahlia tubers that way.
However, there is a smaller selection of roots still available to anyone wishing to start (or replace) dahlias for next season.
Interested gardeners should just stop by 1305 NW 201 St, Shoreline 98177, 10am to 7pm, for no contact pickup. Call 206-859-1695 if you have questions.
