Virtual Event! Erica C. Barnett, in conversation with Paul Constant - Quitter





Third Place Books continues its author events virtually. On Friday, July 17, 2020 - 7:00pm, see Erica C. Barnett, in conversation with Paul Constant about her new book: Quitter





Volatile relationships, blackouts, and unsuccessful stints in detox defined her life, with the vodka bottles she hid throughout her apartment and offices acting as both her tormentors and closest friends.





By the time she was in her late thirties, she had run the gauntlet of alcoholism. She had recovered and relapsed time and again, but after each new program or detox center would find herself far from rehabilitated. "Rock bottom," Barnett writes, "is a lie."





It is always possible, she learned, to go lower than your lowest point. She found that the terms other alcoholics used to describe the trajectory of their addiction--"rock bottom" and "moment of clarity"--and the mottos touted by Alcoholics Anonymous, such as "let go and let God" and "you're only as sick as your secrets"-- didn't correspond to her experience and could actually be detrimental.





With remarkably brave and vulnerable writing, Barnett expands on her personal story to confront the dire state of addiction in America, the rise of alcoholism in American women in the last century, and the lack of rehabilitation options available to addicts. At a time when opioid addiction is a national epidemic and one in twelve Americans suffers from alcohol abuse disorder, Quitter is essential reading for our age and an ultimately hopeful story of Barnett's own hard-fought path to sobriety.



Erica C. Barnett is a Seattle-based political reporter. She started her career at the Texas Observer, the venerable progressive magazine cofounded by Molly Ivins, and went on to work as a reporter and news editor for the Austin Chronicle, Seattle Weekly, and The Stranger. She now covers addiction, housing, poverty, and drug policy at her blog, The C Is for Crank. She has written for a variety of local and national publications, including The Huffington Post, Seattle Magazine, and Grist. She got sober in February 2015.



Paul Constant has published journalism and cultural criticism at Business Insider, the Los Angeles Times, and BuzzFeed, among others. He writes a monthly bookstore profile column for the Seattle Times and he is a co-founder of the Seattle Review of Books. His first full-length comic book from AHOY Comics, Planet of the Nerds, was recently optioned for a feature film by Paramount Players.





