Bird house bandits

Monday, July 6, 2020

Marc Weinberg found an old bird house and decided to put it up on a tree in his back yard.

He was hoping that birds would move in.

Get off my roof, copyright Marc Weinberg

Get off my roof!

Instead he was treated to a trio of rambunctious squirrels.

Three is a crowd, copyright Marc Weinberg

Three is a crowd.

Too close for comfort, copyright Marc Weinberg

Too close for comfort!

They skittered around his back yard for a couple of days, and then moved on to entertain someone else.




