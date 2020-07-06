Bird house bandits
Monday, July 6, 2020
Marc Weinberg found an old bird house and decided to put it up on a tree in his back yard.
He was hoping that birds would move in.
|Get off my roof, copyright Marc Weinberg
Get off my roof!
Instead he was treated to a trio of rambunctious squirrels.
|Three is a crowd, copyright Marc Weinberg
Three is a crowd.
|Too close for comfort, copyright Marc Weinberg
Too close for comfort!
They skittered around his back yard for a couple of days, and then moved on to entertain someone else.
