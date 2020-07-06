Summer food for kids at Northacres Park in north Seattle

Northacres Park in north Seattle





Each site will be open from Monday through Friday from July 6 – August 21, and will be offering a limited amount of take-away activity kits for youth to enjoy at home or in the park.









One of the park sites is in north Seattle. North Acres Park at 12718 1st Ave. NE, Seattle 98125. Each meal will consist of lunch and a snack, and can either be eaten at home or in the park.





Shoreline feeding location information is HERE





