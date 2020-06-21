Where to get free food for kids during the summer
Sunday, June 21, 2020
Shoreline Public Schools is proud to announce its sponsorship of the Summer Food Service Program for children. Meals are available at no charge to children 18 years of age and younger.
OTHER FREE MEAL PROGRAMS:
Operated by Hunger Intervention Program and YMCA of Greater Seattle
North City Elementary School
June 22 - August 28
11:30-12:30
816 NE 190th Street
Paramount Park
June 22 - August 28
11:30-12:30
15300 8th Ave NE
Echo Lake Elementary School
June 23 - August 28
2:00-3:00
19345 Wallingford Ave N
Shoreline Public Library
June 22 - August 28
1:00-2:00
345 NE 175th Street
To locate more summer meal sites in our area, call 1-866-348-6479 or visit the summer meals finder. You may also text "Food" or "Comida" to 877-877 to find locations serving free meals.
In accordance with Federal civil rights law and U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) civil rights regulations and policies, the USDA, its Agencies, offices, and employees, and institutions participating in or administering USDA programs are prohibited from discriminating based on race, color, national origin, sex, disability, age, or reprisal or retaliation for prior civil rights activity in any program or activity conducted or funded by USDA.
Persons with disabilities who require alternative means of communication for program information (e.g. Braille, large print, audiotape, American Sign Language, etc.), should contact the Agency (State or local) where they applied for benefits. Individuals who are deaf, hard of hearing or have speech disabilities may contact USDA through the Federal Relay Service at (800) 877-8339. Additionally, program information may be made available in languages other than English.
To file a program complaint of discrimination, complete the USDA Program Discrimination Complaint Form, (AD- 3027) found online, and at any USDA office, or write a letter addressed to USDA and provide all of the information requested in the form. To request a copy of the complaint form, call (866) 632-9992. Submit your completed form or letter to USDA by: mail: U.S. Department of Agriculture, Office of the Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights, 1400 Independence Avenue, SW, Washington, D.C. 20250-9410; fax: (202) 690-7442; or email: program.intake@usda.gov
Shoreline Public Schools is an equal opportunity provider.
