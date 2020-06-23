Edmonds Driftwood Players cancels 2020 productions

Tuesday, June 23, 2020

Due to the restrictions in place to reduce the spread of COVID-19, and the commitment to keeping our artists, patrons and community safe and healthy, Edmonds Driftwood Players will not be holding performances for the remainder of 2020.

An announcement of 2021 productions will be made in early fall.

“While it was a difficult decision to make, it was clear that cancelling productions for the year was really the only choice,” says EDP Managing Director Katie Soule. 
“We need to be responsible to our patrons, performers, creative teams, volunteers, and staff. 
"While we’re taking this break, we’ll be making plans to come back stronger than ever next year.”

Any patron requesting a refund for a canceled production, should email Office@edmondsdriftwoodplayers.org or call 425-774-9600.




Posted by DKH at 4:01 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the FeedBurner email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  