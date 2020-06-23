Edmonds Driftwood Players cancels 2020 productions
Tuesday, June 23, 2020
An announcement of 2021 productions will be made in early fall.
“While it was a difficult decision to make, it was clear that cancelling productions for the year was really the only choice,” says EDP Managing Director Katie Soule.
“We need to be responsible to our patrons, performers, creative teams, volunteers, and staff.
"While we’re taking this break, we’ll be making plans to come back stronger than ever next year.”
Any patron requesting a refund for a canceled production, should email Office@edmondsdriftwoodplayers.org or call 425-774-9600.
